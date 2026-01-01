default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Valanciunas (calf) won't play Friday against the Cavaliers.

It's not a surprise to see this news after Valanciunas left Wednesday's game early with a calf strain, although the severity of the issue remains unclear. With Nikola Jokic (knee) already out for several weeks, the Nuggets will need guys like DaRon Holmes and Zeke Nnaji to step up.

More News