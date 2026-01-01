Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas (calf) won't play Friday against the Cavaliers.
It's not a surprise to see this news after Valanciunas left Wednesday's game early with a calf strain, although the severity of the issue remains unclear. With Nikola Jokic (knee) already out for several weeks, the Nuggets will need guys like DaRon Holmes and Zeke Nnaji to step up.
