Valanciunas won't start against the Clippers on Friday.

With Nikola Jokic (knee) back in the lineup, Valanciunas will retreat to the bench. The veteran big man has averaged 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game over 32 appearances off the bench this season.

