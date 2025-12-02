Nuggets head coach David Adelman suggested Monday that Strawther (lower back) isn't close to returning to action, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports. "He's been doing minimal movement stuff," Adelman said. "He was on the exercise machines [Monday]. I think it's just a process of the [medicine] working and then seeing where it leads to, just through activity. [But] not basketball activity or physicality."

Strawther will miss his eighth straight game Monday against the Mavericks, and given the lack of progress in his recovery from an injury that the Nuggets are labeling as "lower back injury management," the third-year wing appears unlikely to play at any point during Denver's four-game week. The timing of the injury is unfortunate for Strawther, who likely would have had a chance to stake a claim to a rotation spot while Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) are facing long-term absences.