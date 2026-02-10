default-cbs-image
Jokic (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against Cleveland.

Jokic was initially added to the injury report as probable, so this was the expected outcome. He's averaging 24.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five matchups.

