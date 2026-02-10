Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available vs. Cavs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against Cleveland.
Jokic was initially added to the injury report as probable, so this was the expected outcome. He's averaging 24.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five matchups.
