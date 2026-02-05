Jokic generated 30 points (10-27 FG, 1-13 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 14 rebounds and 10 assists across 44 minutes of Wednesday's 134-127 double overtime loss to the Knicks.

Jokic struggled to find his shot from beyond the arc despite tying his season high in three-point attempts. Still, he wound up tallying his first triple-double since returning from a 16-game absence Friday. Jokic has appeared in four games since being cleared for game action, and he's averaging 25.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals during that stretch.