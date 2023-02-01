Jokic ended Tuesday's 122-113 victory over New Orleans with 26 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, 15 assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes.

Jokic and Jamal Murray turned in brilliant stat lines to propel the Nuggets to victory Tuesday, and the perennial MVP candidate shows no signs of slowing down. Few players rival Jokic's production, and although his seasonal rebound total of 11.1 boards per game lags behind his 2021-22 results, he's still averaging a triple-double with 25.1 points and 10.0 assists per game.