Jokic had 22 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to Cleveland.

Jokic is still playing through a recent ankle injury, but he's still averaging 24.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.2 assists since returning from a 17-game absence due to a knee issue. The All-Star lacks the support of Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) for at least a few more weeks, requiring Jokic to carry a heavy load in the frontcourt.