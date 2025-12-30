The Nuggets announced Tuesday that Jokic has been diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension injury and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Jokic sustained the injury in the closing seconds of the second quarter of Monday's 147-123 loss to the Heat and was unable to return for the second half. After the Nuggets sent in the three-time MVP in for further tests, Jokic appears to have avoided any major structural damage to his knee but is nonetheless expected to remain out through at least the end of January. Jonas Valanciunas opened the second half of Monday's game with the Nuggets' starters and is the most likely candidate to see his fantasy value climb in Jokic's absence, though he still played only 16 minutes in the loss to Miami. Additionally, reserve big men such as Zeke Nnaji and DaRon Holmes could become more involved in the rotation, and the Nuggets could also lean more heavily on small-ball lineups featuring Peyton Watson or, once healthy, Aaron Gordon (hamstring) at center.