Jokic (knee) plans to return to the floor Friday against the Clippers, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a major surprise for Denver, but certainly a welcome one. It was reported Jan. 27 that Jokic wouldn't be re-evaluated for another week, but the superstar center is ahead of schedule in his rehab and will bolster Denver's frontcourt. With this news, Jonas Valanciunas is likely to retreat to the second unit. For what it's worth, the official injury report lists Jokic as questionable.