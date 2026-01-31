Jokic (knee) notched 31 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 13-17 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.

Jokic returned to action following a 16-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise and performed as well as ever despite playing less than a full workload. After the game, head coach David Adelman noted that Jokic would have been available to play three more minutes "at the most," per TheDNVR.com, but the Nuggets were able to keep the three-time MVP's playing time in check after he ran into foul trouble in the first half. The Nuggets then held a comfortable lead down the stretch, allowing Jokic to rest for the final two minutes of the double-digit win. Given Adelman's comments, Jokic seems likely to be held under 30 minutes in the Nuggets' next game Sunday versus the Thunder, but the standout center could be free of restrictions in standalone games by the end of next week.