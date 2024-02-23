Jackson will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Jamal Murray (leg) is back in the starting lineup for Denver, so this is an expected move. Jackson will likely see minutes in the teens with the Nuggets at full strength.
