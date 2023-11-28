Jackson provided 35 points (15-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over the Clippers.

Crypto Arena briefly converted into a a time machine Monday night. Although Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan's uniforms were a different color, they flashed some of the old Clipper magic against their former team. The duo have a long history of playing together, and they utilized the pick-and-roll all night against the Clippers. The connection gave a glimpse of how the Nuggets can get it done without Nikola Jokic (back), who took a seat in the back-to-back. It was Jackson's best outing of the season by a wide margin, but with Jamal Murray's (hamstring) return fast approaching, Jackson's tenure at point guard will soon come to a close.