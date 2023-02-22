Jackson (recently signed) isn't listed on the Nuggets' injury report for Thursday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

Jackson signed with Denver after being let go by the Clippers, but he didn't join the team in time to suit up for the Nuggets' final contest before the All-Star break. The veteran point guard has presumably had enough time to acclimate himself with his new teammates over the break and should have a chance to carve out a backup backcourt role during the stretch run, especially if Jamal Murray (knee) remains sidelined.