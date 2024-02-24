Jackson racked up nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and three assists across 22 minutes during Friday's 127-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Jackson got the start due to Jamal Murray (bilateral tibia inflammation) out, handing out a trio of assists and ending one point shy of the double-digit mark in a winning effort. Jackson has started in 16 games this season, tallying at least nine points and three dimes in 13 of those contests. Over his last three games, two of which have been in the starting lineup, Jackson has averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 24.1 minutes per game.