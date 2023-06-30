The Nuggets signed Jackson to a two-year, $10.25 million contract Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Despite having a minimal role in the playoffs, Jackson was an important veteran for Denver's championship run. Jackson was signed by the Nuggets mid-way through 2022-23 and averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 19.9 minutes across 16 appearances. The veteran point guard is set to be Jamal Murray's backup point guard next year.