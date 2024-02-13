Jackson contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 112-95 loss to Milwaukee.

Jackson is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 21.3 minutes across this last four contests. He is shooting a strong 45.7 percent on the season, but he hasn't pieced together many booms of late. That being said, Jamal Murray exiting Monday's contest with a leg injury could thrust Jackson into a prominent interim role.