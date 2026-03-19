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Jones is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Memphis.

Jones will draw the start Wednesday due to the absences of Aaron Gordon (hamstring)and Peyton Watson (hamstring). In 35 starts this season, Jones is averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 28.0 minutes.

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