Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Career-best performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 victory over the Suns.
Jones fell one rebound short of his first career double-double, although he did manage to put up career-high numbers in both points and rebounds. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, the fact that he had scored a total of 13 points in his previous six games should ensure managers are hesitant when it comes to adding him in standard leagues.
