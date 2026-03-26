Nuggets' Spencer Jones: In first unit Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Jones will fill in for the injured Aaron Gordon (hamstring) on Wednesday. In his last seven appearances (two starts), Jones is averaging 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds across 22.6 minutes.
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