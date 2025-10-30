Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Muted role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones accumulated two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound across six minutes during Wednesday's 122-88 victory over the Pelicans.
Jones played no more than six minutes for the fourth straight game, scoring his first basket of the season. Denver is poised to make a deep push this season, limiting the opportunities for players such as Jones. Don't expect to see him playing meaningful minutes, outside of injury-related absences to other players.
