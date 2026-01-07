Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Probable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones is probable to play Wednesday in Boston due to an illness.
Jones is feeling ill, but it's not bad enough to keep him out of Wedneseday's game. Check back closer to Wednesday's tip for official confirmation on Jones' status.
