Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Retreating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones won't start Friday's game against the Raptors.
With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Jones will slide back to the second unit. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 4.0 points and 3.6 rebounds across 18.6 minutes per game over his last five outings off the bench.
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