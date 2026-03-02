This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Sitting again Monday
RotoWire Staff
Jones (shoulder) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Jones will be sidelined for a second straight contest Monday. His next chance to play comes Thursday against the Lakers. In the meantime, players like Julian Strawther, Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown could pick up the slack for Denver.