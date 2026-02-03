Jones (coach's decision) will be inactive for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jones had started in each of Denver's last five games, but he'll cede his spot in the lineup to Christian Braun (ankle), who will be making his return from a 12-game absence. The second-year forward won't be available off the bench, either; he's been active for just 49 games on the season and can suit up just once more until the Nuggets convert him from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract.