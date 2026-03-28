Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Won't start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones won't start Friday's game against the Jazz.
With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Jones will slide to the second unit. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.
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