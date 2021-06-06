Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Barton (hamstring) won't be available Monday for Game 1 of Denver's Western Conference semifinals series with the Suns, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Malone had previously expressed optimism that Barton might be ready to go for the series opener, but the 30-year-old will ultimately miss his 20th consecutive game on account of the right hamstring strain. Barton is seemingly on track to return to action at some point during the series, but expect the Nuggets to ease him back into the mix with a limited minutes load.