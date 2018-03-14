Nuggets' Will Barton: Scuffles from field in loss
Barton registered eight points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.
After an extended stretch of robust and well-rounded fantasy production -- most of it coming with him as a member of the starting five -- Barton has hit the skids a bit over the last four games, and his shot is largely to blame. He's averaging a modest 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 29.3 minutes during that span, while draining only 35.1 percent of his 9.3 attempts per contest, including 25.0 percent from three-point range. However, Barton is still averaging career highs for the season in virtually every category and has thrived in a second-unit role on countless occasions, so fantasy owners shouldn't read his current slump as anything more than temporary at this point.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Headed back to bench role•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops 16 off bench Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Puts up 24 points in bench role•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: To come off bench Friday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...