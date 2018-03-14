Nuggets' Will Barton: Scuffles from field in loss

Barton registered eight points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.

After an extended stretch of robust and well-rounded fantasy production -- most of it coming with him as a member of the starting five -- Barton has hit the skids a bit over the last four games, and his shot is largely to blame. He's averaging a modest 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 29.3 minutes during that span, while draining only 35.1 percent of his 9.3 attempts per contest, including 25.0 percent from three-point range. However, Barton is still averaging career highs for the season in virtually every category and has thrived in a second-unit role on countless occasions, so fantasy owners shouldn't read his current slump as anything more than temporary at this point.