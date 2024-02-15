Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after Wednesday's 127-125 win over the Raptors that Nesmith will receive an MRI after exiting in the third quarter with right shin soreness, Ian Harrison of the Associated Press reports. "It looked very scary," Carlisle said of Nesmith's injury. "He's in good spirits. He did walk off the court with some help. Hopefully it's not a long-term thing."

Nesmith tallied eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 17 minutes before leaving early in the third quarter, when he fell hard to the floor on a drive to the basket. The Pacers labeled his injury as right shin soreness, but Carlisle expressed concern that Nesmith might have hurt his ankle. The MRI should provide clarity on the nature and extent of the injury, but for now, Nesmith's status for the Pacers' first game out of the All-Star break Feb. 22 versus the Pistons is unknown.