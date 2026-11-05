Nesmith registered 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), a rebound, two assists, three steals and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 107-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Nesmith delivered the decisive three-pointer in the closing seconds, extending Indiana's lead after Memphis had pulled within one point. His four combined defensive stats significantly boosted his fantasy production despite modest rebounding and playmaking totals. Nesmith's established playing time and defensive contributions support his value in category formats, although his scoring consistency remains dependent on perimeter efficiency. He's been trending in the right direction, however, as he has scored in double figures in five of his last six appearances.