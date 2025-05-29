Nesmith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.

Nesmith was listed as questionable due to a sprained right ankle before Tuesday's Game 4 win, though he played through the injury and posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes. The 25-year-old swingman has played a key role for the Pacers on both ends of the floor, averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across 32.3 minutes per game in four Eastern Conference Finals appearances. He has also recorded 54.1/61.9/92.9 shooting splits during that span.