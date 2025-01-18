Nesmith is not starting Saturday against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Pacers will have Bennedict Mathurin back from a one-game suspension, so Nesmith, who's still ramping up from a fitness perspective, will return to the bench. Nesmith is expected to have a minutes restriction once again, and that'll likely be the case for at least the next few games, given how long he was sidelined.