Nesmith (ankle) is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday.

Nesmith has missed Indiana's last four games due to a right ankle sprain, but the questionable tag is undoubtedly a step in the right direction for him. Nesmith has been a regular starter for the Pacers since late December when available, and he's averaging 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game when deployed in a starting role.