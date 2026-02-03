Nesmith had 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 118-114 loss to the Rockets.

Nesmith continues to play well on both ends of the floor, turning in another serviceable performance. He has now scored in double digits in five straight games, connecting on 15 three-pointers in the process. Although his overall ceiling is limited, Nesmith warrants a roster spot in most leagues at this point.