Nesmith finished with 13 points (4-9 3Pt, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Friday's 134-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Since returning last weekend following a two-game absence due to an illness, Nesmith has reclaimed his spot in the starting five but hasn't made much of a splash in the fantasy realm. Even after his strong showing from downtown Friday, Nesmith is averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes per game over his four outings since rejoining the lineup. Nesmith doesn't look to be worthy of anything more than a deep-league option or low-end streamer for three-pointers.