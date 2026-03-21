site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-aaron-nesmith-will-play-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Will play Saturday
•
1 min read
Nesmith (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Nesmith will shed a questionable tag to face the Spurs on Saturday. Nesmith is averaging 20.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.6 minutes over his last five games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read