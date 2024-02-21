Nesmith (lower leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Nesmith's injury isn't as bad as initially feared, but he'll still miss at least one game due to a shin issue he suffered during Indiana's final game before the All-Star break. The Pacers haven't released the results of his MRI, but Nesmith was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, giving him a chance to return to action Sunday versus Dallas. Bennedict Mathurin, Doug McDermott and Ben Sheppard are candidates for increased roles in Nesmith's absence.