This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Nembhard is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to neck and lower-back soreness.
Thursday is the front half of Indiana's back-to-back, so Nembhard is likely to sit out one leg or the other. The bulk of the minutes at point guard could fall into the hands of Ben Sheppard and Kam Jones on Thursday.