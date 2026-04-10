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Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Sitting out Friday
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1 min read
Nembhard (back) is out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
The Pacers will be very shorthanded yet again with Nembhard missing his sixth straight contest. It would be a major surprise to see Nembhard in the season finale Sunday.
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