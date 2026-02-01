Sheppard recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 129-124 victory over Atlanta.

Sheppard continues to do very little with his time on the floor, scoring single digits for the 15th straight game. Despite featuring in the rotation on a regular basis, Sheppard has been unable to make any sort of noise when it comes to fantasy value. During that span, he has averaged just 5.5 points and 1.3 three-pointers in 17.1 minutes per game.