Sheppard (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Sheppard sustained a Grade 1 left calf strain Dec. 3 and will miss his sixth consecutive contest Saturday. The 24-year-old guard should be considered week-to-week until the Pacers offer an update on his recovery.

