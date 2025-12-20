Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Remains out indefinitely
Sheppard (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Sheppard sustained a Grade 1 left calf strain Dec. 3 and will miss his sixth consecutive contest Saturday. The 24-year-old guard should be considered week-to-week until the Pacers offer an update on his recovery.