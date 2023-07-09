Sheppard logged one point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of Saturday's 91-83 Summer League win over Washington.

Sheppard was quiet in his first taste of NBA action, failing to knock down a single jumper in 28 minutes despite his shooting being his most notable trait. As he gets more comfortable in an NBA game environment, Sheppard should begin to start connecting on more of his attempts. However, those attempts could come at a premium with the Pacers bringing three rotation pieces from last year's roster into Summer League.