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Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Will play Wednesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Sheppard (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Sheppard has been given the green light to play in the closing end of the Pacers' back-to-back set. Sheppard is averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 19.6 minutes over his last seven appearances.