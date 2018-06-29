Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Has contract guaranteed
Bogdanovic had his $10.5 million contract guaranteed for the 2018-19 season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Bogdanovic had the highest-scoring season of his professional career last year with the Pacers, scoring 14.3 points per game while also shooting a career-best 40.2 percent from behind the arc. Bogdanovic proved to be a crucial part of the Pacers' surprising success last season, especially considering they didn't have much depth on the wing following Paul George trade. Bogdanovic is expected to step in once again as the team's starting small forward and continue to be one of the most effective three-point shooters in the NBA.
