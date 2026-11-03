Smith supplied 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 42 minutes in Monday's 108-104 loss to the Hawks.

With the club extremely shorthanded, only six Pacers players saw the floor in Monday's loss. Smith drew his first career start and provided a full stat line, leading the Pacers in assists while finishing as their third-leading scorer. The two-way player's minutes should dip significantly moving forward, though he's making a case to remain in the rotation while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) are sidelined.