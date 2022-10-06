Hield scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3 Pt) with five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 20 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Hield scored five of his seven points in the first half on 3-of-8 shooting, but it was on the defensive end where he really made his presence felt. The Pacers guard collected three rebounds in the first quarter and grabbed three steals in the second, two of which came off of bad passes from LaMelo Ball. Hield would later be replaced by Bennedict Mathurin early in the third quarter and would not return as the Pacers continue to give extra rest to their starters before the regular season kicks off.