Hield totaled nine points (3-13 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 123-102 victory over the Magic.

Hield has knocked down just 30.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 30.8 percent from deep over the last four games. His shooting from beyond the arc hit a new low in this one, with Hield managing just one make on double-digit attempts, marking the first time he hasn't made multiple shots from three-point range this season. He should remain a regular in the rotation but doesn't provide nearly as much fantasy value when he's not consistently knocking down shots.