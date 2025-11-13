site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-cody-martin-out-with-illness | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pacers' Cody Martin: Out with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Martin (illness) won't play Thursday against the Suns.
Martin has made four appearances thus far for the Pacers, playing an average of 13.8 minutes per night. His absence won't make any huge waves in the rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories