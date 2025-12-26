site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Ethan Thompson: Heading to bench vs. Celtics
Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Boston.
Thompson is ceding his starting role to Quenton Jackson in the backcourt. Over five reserve outings in 2025-26, Thompson has averaged 4.0 points, 1.2 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.
