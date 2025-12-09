Thompson closed with six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 116-105 victory over the Kings.

Thompson moved into the starting lineup for the first time in his young career, logging at least 28 minutes for the second straight game. Although his numbers don't jump off the page, he certainly had an impact when it mattered most, securing a number of key offensive rebounds down the stretch. At this stage, there is no reason to prioritize him outside of deeper formats. However, he is worth monitoring everywhere, just in case his hustle translates into viable fantasy production.