The Pacers have ruled out Thompson (two-way) for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

After logging 38 minutes in a spot start in last Thursday's loss to the Suns, Thompson will find himself on the inactive list for the third game in a row. After he signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Nov. 30, Thompson is eligible to suit up for 39 games at the NBA level, and he's already been active on 30 occasions. As such, Thompson will be available to play in nine of the Pacers' remaining 13 contests after Tuesday.