Pacers' Ethan Thompson: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pacers have ruled out Thompson (two-way) for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
After logging 38 minutes in a spot start in last Thursday's loss to the Suns, Thompson will find himself on the inactive list for the third game in a row. After he signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Nov. 30, Thompson is eligible to suit up for 39 games at the NBA level, and he's already been active on 30 occasions. As such, Thompson will be available to play in nine of the Pacers' remaining 13 contests after Tuesday.
More News
-
Pacers' Ethan Thompson: Entering starting lineup•
-
Pacers' Ethan Thompson: Not playing Friday•
-
Pacers' Ethan Thompson: Well-rounded outing in win•
-
Pacers' Ethan Thompson: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Ethan Thompson: Role evaporates Monday•
-
Pacers' Ethan Thompson: Heading to bench vs. Celtics•